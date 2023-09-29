Youth charged with second-degree murder after fatal stabbing in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a youth is facing a second-degree murder charge after a fatal stabbing in the city’s north end earlier this week.

Police said the stabbing happened on Sept. 24 just before 10 p.m. near Yonge Street and Hendon Avenue, just north of Finch Avenue.

Investigators said officers found a man in his 20s with a stab wound lying in the southbound curb lane on Yonge Street.

Paramedics told Global News the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died in hospital, police said.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Toronto resident Joyous Magdirila.

In an update late Thursday, police said a youth was arrested. The youth has been charged with second-degree murder.

The accused’s exact age was not released. The youth cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.