Honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

It’s a day to honour Indigenous children lost to Canada’s residential school system, and a time to acknowledge the profound impacts that are still felt across the country to this day.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation not only remembers the victims but also the resilience, strength, and history of the survivors.

According to Troy Knowlton, Chief of the Piikani Nation in Southern Alberta, the solemn occasion sets the stage for difficult but constructive conversations about the trauma experienced by several generations.

“The residential schools and the day schools closed in the 60s, 70s, 80s, it’s still fresh,” said Knowlton.

“Those wounds and hurts are still fresh, and they’re still talked about now and then at the dinner table, or shared with Elders when pressed, and so we’ve got a lot of healing to still do. It’s not something that you’ll get overnight, it’s generational.”

For Knowlton and his family, many of the tragedies that took place during the span of residential school were only communicated in whispers among other Indigenous families. Now they’re openly shared and in the spotlight because of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

“When it was brought into the open, there were a lot of people who just didn’t believe it,” explained Knowlton.

“People could not believe that the church would be responsible for these types of atrocities. That the church could be responsible for death, abuse that was physical, mental, sexual; but the biggest part of course was the cultural genocide that was taking place on a daily basis.”

In 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission released a 4,000-page report detailing the ripple-effect impacts residential schools had on entire families.

The report detailed the stories many with lived experience saw, which helped create a list of 94 recommendations to work towards reconciliation.

Assistant professor Don McIntyre at the University of Lethbridge says that not only applies to all levels of government but also to individuals.

“The TRC, the national day, has now entrenched that we will continually be reminded that we have 94 calls to action, and those 94 calls to action go across every aspect of what it is to be Canadian,” said McIntyre.

“So, our government has been told what they should do, our corporations, our institutions have been told what they should do, and individuals have been told, this is what you can do to address the gaps, to honour those who survived residential schools and those who didn’t.”

McIntyre went on to say that he’s seen a significant increase in young students coming into his class, who, 20 years ago, would have been considered experts in these topics — which he states are major strides.

“But every time, you find those answers and you start to embrace and work within those answers. It creates new questions and new spaces that have to be addressed, so it becomes incredibly important to talk to individuals who are intergenerational in their understanding of residential schools.”

The last residential school of its kind closed its door in 1996, only 27 years ago, and while many of the schools no longer exist physically, their effects have continued to cause challenges for future generations.

Dr. Terri Lynn Fox, director of the Wellness Program for the Blood Tribe Department of Health, with a dissertation on residential schools, said that the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation serves as an important reminder for all Canadians.

“As we move further away from Indian residential school era, we continue to educate Canadians about the history, teaching from the lens of Indigenous people. That provides a different context of that history, so really creating an awareness of historical elements pre-confederation,” said Fox.

“As well as post-Indian residential school, we see the aftermath of that era which spanned more than 130 years, which effected thousands and thousands of children, families, communities, and Canada in general.”

Fox explained that the path moving forward includes overcoming and taking charge with the tools and teachings they have.

“We’re driving the bus per say, you know we’re holding the reigns of the horses if you will, and walking alongside, slowing trotting alongside us, because we are returning to our ways, our ancient ways and that’s where the healing will happen. That’s where the medicines are,” said Fox.

“I’m going to continually use the saying ‘Culture is our immune system’, and when we immerse ourselves in our culture tremendous healing can take place.”

As for non-Indigenous allies, many actions can be put in motion to properly honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, but it comes down to the individual on how they want to participate.

On Sept. 30, Canadians are encouraged to attend events, get involved in Orange Shirt Day, take a moment to reflect on what the day might mean to them, and commit to taking proactive steps towards reconciliation.