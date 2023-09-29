Menu

Canada

RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien’s funeral, procession details announced

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 8:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Procession escorts slain B.C. RCMP officer to funeral home'
Procession escorts slain B.C. RCMP officer to funeral home
A procession made its way from Abbotsford Hospital to a nearby funeral home Tuesday afternoon in honour of fallen Ridge Meadows RCMP officer Rick O'Brien. He was shot and killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam. Grace Ke reports.
A funeral for fallen RCMP officer Const. Rick O’Brien‘s funeral will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the Langley Events Centre in Langley B.C.

A procession of RCMP officers, police officers, first responders and more will start at 12:45 p.m. near the centre.

Thousands are expected to attend the procession and the ceremony, which will get underway at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to last 90 minutes.

The entire event will be carried live on BC1, in this story post above, and on Facebook and YouTube.

It will be hosted by Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui and Staff Sgt Major John Buis (Ret).

Click to play video: 'Procession in Abbotsford escorts Const. Rick O’Brien to funeral home'
Procession in Abbotsford escorts Const. Rick O’Brien to funeral home

O’Brien was fatally shot on Sept. 22 while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam in relation to a drug investigation.

The 51-year-old, who was with the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment, left behind a wife and children.

A 25-year-old Coquitlam man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder with a firearm in connection with O’Brien’s death.

Late Saturday afternoon, homicide investigators announced Nicholas Bellemare has been charged and remains in custody.

Two other officers were injured and the suspect was shot in the incident, police said.

Click to play video: 'RCMP officer death highlights risks authorities face on duty'
RCMP officer death highlights risks authorities face on duty

The National Police Federation, which acts as a union for the RCMP, has launched a fundraising campaign for O’Brien’s family.

More on BC
