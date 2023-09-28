Menu

Cyclist dead after hit by truck in Hamilton’s downtown core

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 7:29 pm
Hamilton police on scene at James Street North and York Boulevard on Sept. 28, 2023. Collision investigators say a cyclist died after hit by a truck near the intersection. View image in full screen
Hamilton police on scene at James Street North and York Boulevard on Sept. 28, 2023. Collision investigators say a cyclist died after hit by a truck near the intersection. Global News
A bicyclist is dead after hit by a cement truck in downtown Hamilton, Ont. Thursday afternoon.

Police say the fatal collision happened around 4 p.m. on James Street North between York Boulevard.

The male cyclist was travelling eastbound on York Blvd approaching James when he was hit by the vehicle turning right onto James from York, according to police.

The cyclist died at the scene.  The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

James Street between Rebecca and Vine was closed for several hours to traffic amid an investigation.

York between James and Bay was also closed.

The incident is the 11th traffic-related fatality of 2023 and the first involving a cyclist.

