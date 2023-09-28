Laval residents can use water but told not to consume it as advisory still in effect

Send this page to someone via email

Laval residents in the Ste-Dorothée district can now use their tap water but officials warned Thursday it still isn’t safe to drink, even if boiled.

City officials first put out a notice on Tuesday, telling residents not to use their tap water at all.

The advisory was issued after firefighters extinguished a blaze in the area and contaminants were found in the water.

City officials suspect one of the products used to extinguish the blaze entered the local water supply for a brief amount of time.

On Thursday, the City said the most recent tests showed the product was no longer present in city pipes.

1:26 Laval issues “don’t drink the water” advisory

Flushing out the plumbing

And while residents in Ste-Dorothée can use the water for laundry or bathing, they must first flush out their plumbing.

To do so residents, must follow a series of instructions and start by letting cold water run in the bathtub for a minimum of 20 minutes, or until it runs clear and no soap odour is detected.

That same process must be repeated for each tap in the home for a minimum of 20 minutes or until the water is clear, colourless and odourless.

Water in the hot water tank also needs to be renewed so residents should run a hot shower until the hot water runs out. Again, officials recommending waiting a minimum of 20 minutes.

Once the inside taps have been flushed out, residents rinse appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and outdoor taps.

City officials said more testing is underway but that the advisory could soon be completely lifted.

Meanwhile, water distribution continues and shower services remain accessible at city arenas.