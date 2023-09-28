Fully-furnished luxury home, 2 tiny homes, $1M cash among prizes in 2023 fall Dream Lottery

Send this page to someone via email

The fall edition of the Dream Lottery in support of London, Ont., hospitals is back with new and familiar prizes.

Grand prize winners have a choice between three different options, including a fully furnished, 3,256 square foot dream home located at 1651 Upper West Ave., built by Bridlewood Homes and valued at over $1.5 million.

The second option brings a new prize to the grand winners’ list of choices, with the chance to customize two tiny homes and take home $750,000 in cash.

The $1 million cash prize also returns as the third option for grand prize winners. Thousands of other prizes are also available.

The lottery is a joint venture between Children’s Health Foundation, London Health Sciences Foundation and St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

The money raised through each purchase of a ticket goes toward St. Joseph’s Health Care London, London Health Sciences Centre, and the Children’s Hospital at LHSC to fund research, training, and the purchasing of emerging technology and cutting-edge equipment.

Over $57 million has been raised for regional hospitals since 1996.

“Partial proceeds from this lottery cycle are going to help us in our campaign to replace the mammography equipment at St. Joseph’s breast care center,” said Michelle Campbell, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

“The mammography units will provide much more precise imaging and the ability for women to control the mood of the room to make the scan much more comfortable,” she explained.

“But the precision technology that comes with that upgrade is going to really help us diagnose women faster and more accurately.”

According to Scott Fortnum, president and CEO of Children’s Health Care Foundation, the proceeds from dream lottery tickets also help them “enhance specialized patient care for over 2.3 million patients, including 400,000 children.”

“We have our art therapy program, our music therapy program, the Child Life Program that deals with kids directly going through difficult health situations, [and] we can only do it with donor dollars,” he said.

“Dream is a tremendous vehicle for us to bring money into the hospital for these in increasing needs.”

In terms of where ticket proceeds will directly be allocated within the Children’s Hospital, Fortnum said that they’ve “got a number of high priority equipment needs that we’re looking at.”

“We’re one of four children’s hospitals in the province, but only one of two who deal with it kids with advanced epilepsy issues,” he said. “We have a great program here and just across the board, we’re also looking at new panda warmers for premature babies so that they can continue to grow and thrive.”

John MacFarlane, president and CEO of the London Health Sciences Foundation, added that “Dream Lottery is a win for everyone.”

“When you purchase a ticket, you’re not only helping advance the standard of care at London’s hospitals, but you also have a chance to win big,” he wrote in a statement.

Going back to Campbell, she added that they are “so grateful to the London and regional community that we support with health care but who also support us through this lottery.”

The Bridlewood dream home is open to the public for viewing.

The lottery will also run its usual 50/50 draw with the guaranteed payout of $250,000. Last year’s jackpot was over $1.2 million.

The Dream Lottery will also dole out $1,000 per day between January and April as part of the Making a Difference Calendar. Tickets must be ordered in conjunction with Dream Lottery tickets.

Officials say the winners’ announcement for the grand prize and 50/50 is scheduled for Dec. 20.

More information can be found DreamItWinIt.ca.