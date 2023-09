Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after being called about a ‘suspicious incident’ Thursday morning.

Officers found a woman with serious injuries around 3:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Victor Street. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.