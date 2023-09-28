Menu

Crime

Man wanted in Winnipeg shooting incidents arrested in rural Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 3:04 pm
Martin Faruq Luther, 18, is facing more than a dozen charges.
Martin Faruq Luther, 18, is facing more than a dozen charges. Winnipeg Police Service
A man wanted for a fatal Winnipeg shooting was arrested this week in Hanover, Man., police said.

Martin Faruq Luther, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in the March 7 death of 49-year-old Lori Gordon.

Luther is also facing five counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault, and two counts of failing to attend court.

4 injured in early morning Spence Street shooting, Winnipeg police say

Police said they were initially called to a scene on Spence Street in the early hours of March 7, where four men had been shot and seriously injured, though all recovered.

Later that day, officers were called to a second shooting, on Beverley Street, where two women were also shot. One victim, Gordon, was pronounced dead on-scene, while the other survived.

Homicide investigators determined both incidents were related and arrested a 17-year-old suspect, who was charged with second-degree murder, and issued a warrant for Luther, who continued to evade police despite pleas for public assistance in tracking him down.

Luther remains in custody.

Winnipeg police investigate fatal shooting on Beverly Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

