Man wanted in Winnipeg shooting incidents arrested in rural Manitoba

A man wanted for a fatal Winnipeg shooting was arrested this week in Hanover, Man., police said.

Martin Faruq Luther, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in the March 7 death of 49-year-old Lori Gordon.

Luther is also facing five counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault, and two counts of failing to attend court.

Police said they were initially called to a scene on Spence Street in the early hours of March 7, where four men had been shot and seriously injured, though all recovered.

Later that day, officers were called to a second shooting, on Beverley Street, where two women were also shot. One victim, Gordon, was pronounced dead on-scene, while the other survived.

Homicide investigators determined both incidents were related and arrested a 17-year-old suspect, who was charged with second-degree murder, and issued a warrant for Luther, who continued to evade police despite pleas for public assistance in tracking him down.

Luther remains in custody.