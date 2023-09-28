Menu

Canada

Possible blue-green algae blooms found in Saskatoon, testing underway

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 3:49 pm
Saskatoon city crews from the Water & Waste Operations department investigated the Blair Nelson storm pond in Stonebridge on Thursday following reports of potential blue-green algae.
Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation is warning about potential blue-green algae in the Stonebridge area of Saskatoon.

The organization called the situation dire, noting that the algae is toxic to humans, pets and wildlife.

“We have already begun to see very sick and deceased wildlife coming into our care from this area due to blue-green algae toxicity/poisoning, and we DO NOT want others (wild and domestic) to face a similar fate!” the Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation’s post read.

An example of what blue-green algae formations can look like. Patrick Boyle/ Water Security Agency

It urged for people and pets to stay away from the water, but also to report to them if people notice wildlife behaving weirdly or exhibiting symptoms of neurological illness.

The City of Saskatoon said waste and water operations checked the Blair Nelson storm pond twice on Wednesday but couldn’t find unusual algae.

“The city was notified of the potential presence of blue-green algae at the Blair Nelson storm pond in Stonebridge on Tuesday. Water and Waste Operations staff visited the pond twice on Wednesday and did not observe unusual algae. It is possible that with strong winds on Tuesday, normally occurring algae from the pond was pushed to one location. However, the City will collect samples for testing to confirm,” a city statement read.

The city still urged residents to stay away from the pond in the meantime until testing results come back next week.

Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation said blue-green algae is toxin-producing cyanobacteria that can be found in bodies of water like lakes, ponds and rivers where the water is stagnant.

It said blooms can be found when the weather is warm and there’s been a lack of rainfall.

Signs of toxicosis from the algae can develop rapidly or several hours and include:

  • vomiting
  • diarrhea
  • weakness
  • pale gums
  • collapse
  • drooling
  • muscle tremors
  • difficulty breathing
  • muscle rigidity
  • paralysis
  • seizures
  • and sudden death

The organization said if people believe their pet has been exposed to the algae, they should rinse their fur with fresh water and take the animal to a vet immediately.

