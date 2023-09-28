Winnipeg building now under ownership of the Manitoba Métis Federation

A building in Winnipeg is under new ownership following its acquisition by the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF).

The move, announced on Sept. 28, brings the seven-storey property under the wing of the MMF and is part of the federation’s recently purchased list of properties, with the other two being at 280 Fort St. and 335 Main S. In a press release on Thursday, the MMF said it plans to move its departments and affiliates into half of the building while also including a culturally focused Red River Métis childcare centre.

The property itself was built in 1990, featuring seven floors, 111,778 square feet of space, 320 underground parking stalls, and 35 electrified surface parking stalls.

MMF president David Chartrand said it’s a proud day for Red River Métis citizens with the increase of the federation’s footprint in the city,

“This beautiful, well-cared-for building will become a cornerstone of our government operations, housing MMF affiliates and departments, while inspiring pride in our citizens,” Chartrand said. “This is the birthplace of our Nation, which speaks to our hearts. It is also the site where Canada once took away our land through the scrip — acquiring this land back is one of the ways we can honour our ancestors, returning this land to our people, acre by acre and building by building.”

The MMF said that it has invested over $31.3 million in Winnipeg through capital acquisitions and developments since 2019. In the release, the federation noted that it would be investing $91.2 million more into the city over the next three years, with the purchase of 200 Main St.