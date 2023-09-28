Missing 6-year-old boy rescued from drowning on city riverbank: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they rescued a previously missing 6-year-old boy from drowning on a city riverbank.

Police say they received information about the missing boy on Tuesday in the 600 block of Oakenwald Avenue.

Officers were told the child had run off and gone missing.

0:51 Swimming safety advocate calls for more lesson accessibility for young Manitobans

A search using patrols, cadets, and drones was initiated throughout a large area, which included the riverbank as the child had a known attraction to water, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the WPS river patrol found the little boy in the water near the 600 block of South Drive. An officer entered the water and rescued the child, who police say appeared to be a moment away from becoming submerged.

The boy was then safely returned to his caregivers.