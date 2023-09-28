Menu

Politics

Winnipeg mayor pledges $15,000 to charity in Ukrainian sister city

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 12:02 pm
Mayor Scott Gillingham, at city hall Thursday, announces a donation to a charity in Winnipeg's Ukrainian sister city of Lviv. View image in full screen
Mayor Scott Gillingham, at city hall Thursday, announces a donation to a charity in Winnipeg's Ukrainian sister city of Lviv. Sam Brownell / Global News
Winnipeg’s mayor says he’s donating $15,000 from his office budget to an organization helping those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Scott Gillingham announced the donation Thursday in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Winnipeg’s sister city relationship with Lviv, Ukraine.

“As we prepare to commemorate the 50th anniversary of this special relationship, we want to show the people of Ukraine that we stand with them in their defence of their nation and pursuit of peace,” Gillingham said.

“This contribution reflects our commitment to strengthening our international ties with Ukraine and making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.”

The mayor said the recipient of the donation, UNBROKEN National Rehabilitation Centre, was identified by the city council in Lviv as a worthy cause.

In further recognition of the anniversary, the Lviv Sister City Advisory Committe (LSCAC), formed earlier this year, is planning a celebration as well as the signing of a new sister city commitment in November.

