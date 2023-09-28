Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Sept. 28

Send this page to someone via email

Cheer Crates with Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation, Coun. Darren Hill, Pickles and Porridge in Adopt a Pet, and Saskatchewan Fashion Weekend.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Sept. 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Supporting families and students with Cheer Crates

The Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation works closely with the school division to support students and their families.

The foundation focuses on three areas: literacy, wellness and innovation. They also provide Cheer Crates twice a year to more than 750 families in the city.

Zeba Ahmad, the foundation’s CEO, explains more of the work they are doing to support the community.

Changes to garbage collection coming to Saskatoon

Saskatoon city council has been putting the final touches on a plan that will change the way garbage is collected.

But it also changes the way it is paid.

Ward 1 Coun. Darren Hill looks at the changes and what to expect when it comes to garbage collection in the city.

Saskatoon SPCA seeks homes for Pickles and Porridge

Pickles and Porridge will soon be available for adoption from the Saskatoon SPCA.

Sheila Gibbons from the shelter looks at possible home options for the seven-week-old puppies.

Gibbons also looks at the new location the Saskatoon SPCA is moving to in the new year.

Celebrating Saskatchewan’s fashion industry

More than 35 designers and artists from around the province are in Saskatoon for Saskatchewan Fashion Weekend.

Along with a fusion of fashion and history, the event will showcase local Indigenous designs.

Mandy Pravda, president of the Saskatchewan Fashion Association, looks at what is taking place during Saskatchewan Fashion Weekend.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Sept. 28

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Sept. 28.