Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

EQAO results: Ontario students’ math and literacy scores flat or up slightly

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2023 10:35 am
EQAO releases results for Ontario students. View image in full screen
EQAO releases results for Ontario students. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Ontario students’ math and literacy scores are either flat or up slightly compared to last year.

The Education Quality and Accountability Office has released its annual standardized test results.

The agency says 60 per cent of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard for math, up from 59 per cent the year before.

Reading and writing results for that grade remain unchanged from the year prior.

The agency says 50 per cent of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in math, up from 47 per cent the last school year, while reading is up one percentage point to 85 per cent.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government’s approach of getting back to basics is achieving results.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Math scores among Ontario students flat or falling'
Math scores among Ontario students flat or falling
LiteracymathEQAOEducation Quality and Accountability OfficeOntario MathMath ScoresReading And WritingEQAO resultsgrade 3 reading and writing
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices