N.B. peace officers raid suspected cannabis dispensary, man arrested

A 33-year-old man was arrested after peace officers say a vast assortment of contraband cannabis, illegal products, and cash were seized after a search warrant was executed at a Saint John shop last week.

In a release from New Brunswick’s Department of Justice, it was noted that the peace officers arrested an individual and an investigation is ongoing to determine whether charges will be laid for operating a non-licensed cannabis dispensary.

During the search, which occurred at Head Space, a shop in the area of the city’s Main Street West, officers were said to have located 675 grams of dried cannabis, 70 grams of hashish, 17 jars of cannabis shatter, and $1,541.95 in cash.

Other products included weed gummies, edibles, vape pens, and pre-rolled cannabis.

The man, who’s from Saint John, could face charges for violating the Cannabis Control Act and the Cannabis Act.

“Cannabis NB and provincially licensed private retail stores are permitted to sell cannabis in the province,” the release said.

“Only these approved retailers offer safe, regulated cannabis products that are approved by Health Canada and sourced from Cannabis NB.”

The man was released following the arrest and awaits potential charges.