Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

N.B. peace officers raid suspected cannabis dispensary, man arrested

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 11:05 am
A photo released by the New Brunswick government on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows a wide range of recently seized contraband cannabis and several other illegal products following the completion of a raid in Saint John. View image in full screen
A photo released by the New Brunswick government on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows a wide range of recently seized contraband cannabis and several other illegal products following the completion of a raid in Saint John. Government of New Brunswick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 33-year-old man was arrested after peace officers say a vast assortment of contraband cannabis, illegal products, and cash were seized after a search warrant was executed at a Saint John shop last week.

In a release from New Brunswick’s Department of Justice, it was noted that the peace officers arrested an individual and an investigation is ongoing to determine whether charges will be laid for operating a non-licensed cannabis dispensary.

During the search, which occurred at Head Space, a shop in the area of the city’s Main Street West, officers were said to have located 675 grams of dried cannabis, 70 grams of hashish, 17 jars of cannabis shatter, and $1,541.95 in cash.

Other products included weed gummies, edibles, vape pens, and pre-rolled cannabis.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

The man, who’s from Saint John, could face charges for violating the Cannabis Control Act and the Cannabis Act.

“Cannabis NB and provincially licensed private retail stores are permitted to sell cannabis in the province,” the release said.

“Only these approved retailers offer safe, regulated cannabis products that are approved by Health Canada and sourced from Cannabis NB.”

The man was released following the arrest and awaits potential charges.

More on Money
New BrunswickSaint JohnCannabisDepartment Of JusticedispensaryCannabis Actillegal cannabisCannabis Control ActNew Brunswick CannabisContraband cannabisNon-licensed cannabis dispensary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices