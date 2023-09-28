Menu

Canada

Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation offers up pancake breakfast and entertainment

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 10:36 am
A look at one of the previous Rock Your Roots walks. View image in full screen
A look at one of the previous Rock Your Roots walks. Kyle Benning / Global News
The 2023 Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation in Saskatoon takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., starting at CUMFI at 315 Avenue M South.

Reconciliation Saskatoon said this is a family-friendly, no-cost event and people are encouraged to wear an orange shirt or traditional clothing.

Click to play video: 'The importance of the Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation in Saskatoon'
The importance of the Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation in Saskatoon

A pre-walk pancake breakfast will take place at CUMFI at 8 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Cultural performances will take place along the route from Ashong Family Drummers, Confucius Institute, Magic City Chorus, and Martial Arts Academy.

The walk ends at Reconciliation Circle in Victoria Park and will have traditional Indigenous dancers and drummers, as well as the Northern Prairie Dancers doing Metis jigging.

