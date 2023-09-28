Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation offers up pancake breakfast and entertainment

Send this page to someone via email

The 2023 Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation in Saskatoon takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., starting at CUMFI at 315 Avenue M South.

Reconciliation Saskatoon said this is a family-friendly, no-cost event and people are encouraged to wear an orange shirt or traditional clothing.

4:24 The importance of the Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation in Saskatoon

A pre-walk pancake breakfast will take place at CUMFI at 8 a.m.

Cultural performances will take place along the route from Ashong Family Drummers, Confucius Institute, Magic City Chorus, and Martial Arts Academy.

The walk ends at Reconciliation Circle in Victoria Park and will have traditional Indigenous dancers and drummers, as well as the Northern Prairie Dancers doing Metis jigging.