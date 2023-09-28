Menu

Economy

Metro Vancouver gas prices spike 10 cents to $214.9 overnight

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 10:49 am
Metro Vancouver gas prices spike to $214.9 overnight
Drivers woke up to seeing an astounding ten-cent jump overnight, with gas prices now hovering around $214.9 cents per litre at some stations.
Gas prices have taken a massive leap overnight, hitting Metro Vancouver drivers hard in the wallet Thursday morning.

Drivers woke up to seeing an astounding 10-cent per litre jump overnight, with gas prices now hovering around $214.9 cents per litre at some stations.

Petroleum expert Dan McTeague said it’s the biggest overnight increase since October of last year.

“The increase we received (Thursday) is directly related to what’s happening across the entire U.S. west coast,” he said.

“It is a bench mark from where we get our prices. Many refineries are going through maintenance and others are having trouble keeping up with demand.”

Business news: Canadians paying more for gas and food

Prices were previously hovering around the Toonie mark all month for September, until the recent jump.

Dan McTeague said he expects these prices to stick around “for quite some time.”

