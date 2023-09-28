Metro Vancouver gas prices spike 10 cents to $214.9 overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Gas prices have taken a massive leap overnight, hitting Metro Vancouver drivers hard in the wallet Thursday morning.

Drivers woke up to seeing an astounding 10-cent per litre jump overnight, with gas prices now hovering around $214.9 cents per litre at some stations.

Petroleum expert Dan McTeague said it’s the biggest overnight increase since October of last year.

“The increase we received (Thursday) is directly related to what’s happening across the entire U.S. west coast,” he said.

“It is a bench mark from where we get our prices. Many refineries are going through maintenance and others are having trouble keeping up with demand.”

Prices were previously hovering around the Toonie mark all month for September, until the recent jump.

Dan McTeague said he expects these prices to stick around “for quite some time.”