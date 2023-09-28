SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Ukrainian troops are ‘gradually gaining ground,’ NATO chief says

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 28, 2023 8:01 am
Click to play video: 'Progress of Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia slows'
Progress of Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia slows
WATCH - Progress of Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia slows – Aug 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces were “gradually gaining ground” in their counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg also said Russian troops were fighting for Moscow’s “imperial delusions.”

Stoltenberg announced that NATO now had over-arching framework contracts in place with arms companies worth 2.4 billion euros (US$2.53 billion) for key ammunition, including 1 billion euros in firm orders.

Click to play video: 'Demining Ukraine: How are land mines being removed from the front line?'
Demining Ukraine: How are land mines being removed from the front line?
Trending Now

He said such contracts would allow NATO members to replenish their depleted stockpiles while also continuing to provide Ukraine with ammunition, a key factor in the war.

Story continues below advertisement

Stoltenberg also condemned Russian strikes near Ukraine’s border with NATO member Romania. He said there was no evidence such strikes were a deliberate attack on Romania but branded them “reckless” and “destabilizing.”

More on World
RussiaUkraineUkraine warRussia UkraineUkraine newsrussia ukraine warUkraine RussiaRussia NewsRussia warUkraine Russia warUkraine Russia newsRussia Ukraine newsUkraine Russia todayRussia Ukraine today
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices