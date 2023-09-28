Menu

Canada

MPs expected to probe how Nazi unit veteran ended up in House of Commons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2023 7:47 am
Trudeau calls Rota’s Nazi tribute a ‘mistake’ and a ‘horrendous violation’ of memory of Holocaust victims
WATCH - Trudeau calls Rota’s Nazi tribute a 'mistake' and a ‘horrendous violation’ of memory of Holocaust victims
The House of Commons will resume sitting Thursday morning for the first time since Speaker Anthony Rota officially stepped down from his post.

Rota resigned at the end of business Wednesday after apologizing for inviting a man to Parliament whose military service was linked to the Nazis.

All MPs applauded Yaroslav Hunka on Sept. 22 before they understood he had fought with a Ukrainian military unit set up by Nazi Germany to fight the Soviet Union.

Click to play video: '‘Many people have been hurt’: Rota quits as House Speaker after celebrating Nazi veteran'
‘Many people have been hurt’: Rota quits as House Speaker after celebrating Nazi veteran

An interim speaker is in place now until Tuesday when a new speaker will be elected by MPs.

The fallout from the incident continues, with MPs expected to call for various House committees to investigate how it could have happened.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says Parliament needs to fix the procedures so something like this never happens again.

“It’s totally unacceptable that someone with that kind of past was recognized in the chamber,” Housefather said.

House of CommonsHouse SpeakerAnthony Rotacanada parliamentYaroslav HunkaRota resignsAnthony Rota resignsHouse of Commons SpeakerHouse speaker newshouse speaker resignationParliament speakerRota resignation
© 2023 The Canadian Press

