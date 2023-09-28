Man with life-threatening injuries rushed to hospital after stabbing in Dartmouth

A 61-year-old man is in hospital following a stabbing at an apartment building in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police were called to a building on Primrose Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found the victim with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries, and he was rushed to hospital.
Investigators say they do not believe that this is a random incident.
No suspect details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
