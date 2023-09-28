Menu

Crime

Man with life-threatening injuries rushed to hospital after stabbing in Dartmouth

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2023 7:41 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: September 28'
Global News Morning Halifax: September 28
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
A 61-year-old man is in hospital following a stabbing at an apartment building in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police were called to a building on Primrose Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries, and he was rushed to hospital.

Investigators say they do not believe that this is a random incident.

No suspect details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

