Regina city councillors approve sale of city land, present scholarships

An “impressive” list of accomplishments propelled 17 students from across Regina to be recognized with the annual Henry Baker Scholarship.

The 2023 scholarships were awarded prior to a shorter-than-usual Regina City Council meeting, which also saw the city approve a land sale, the hiring of a new city solicitor, and a registered voters list.

Henry Baker Scholarship

Before the meeting commenced, 17 post-secondary students from across Regina were awarded a Henry Baker Scholarship.

According to Mayor Sandra Masters, the students were awarded the scholarship for their excellence in academics and the impact they have made in the community.

“The Henry Baker scholarship is awarded annually, and Coun. Lori Bresciani sits on the committee on behalf of city council to review the applications,” Masters said.

“The requirement is that they have to be attending a post-secondary institution in the city of Regina. And as you can tell by the list of accomplishments of these young students, it’s impressive. The city recognizes that investment in young people, investment in education, is incredibly important for the future of the city.

“And so, we’re always really pleased to be able to help with financial support for those students.”

Some of the charitable efforts they engaged in include work with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the Special Olympics.

The recipients have big career aspirations as well, with prospective physicians, engineers and physical therapists among those on the list.

The 2023 Henry Baker Scholarship is valued at $2,000.

City land sale advances Yards Neighbourhood Plan

Next on the to-do list for the councillors was the approval of the sale of some city land, as Regina works to revitalize Dewdney Avenue.

Swiftly and unanimously, the land sale agreement was approved. The city is also planning to purchase some land in that area.

It’s all part of the new Yards Neighbourhood Plan.

According to Masters, there have been extensive conversations on the Dewdney Avenue Street Project.

“As we go in to replace infrastructure and underground, to make it more walkable, more beautiful, and extend some sidewalks, there has been some engagement,” Masters said.

“We reached out constantly to all of those stakeholders. And so those discussions have been ongoing for some time. This is just the culmination of it. So, market value sale on both sides and we think it’s a reasonable solution for both parties.”

The city is selling at the market value of $282,584.

The city nets up about $100,000 in the transactions.

According to administration, the land exchange will allow businesses in that area to continue to have access to their businesses and grant the city direct access to a pump station, whose use would have otherwise needed the permission of private owners to access.

“The benefit is that that pump station is crucial for moving water around. And so, access to that infrastructure is important. It’s just smart future planning,” Masters said.

New city solicitor

The council also approved the employment of a new city solicitor.

Councillors unanimously agreed that Shannon Williams will be hired effective Nov. 6, 2023.

Coun. Bob Hawkins described her as being eminently qualified.

“Ms. Williams is an accomplished lawyer, she has a distinguished litigation record, and she has administrative experience with organizing lawyers in government departments. She is also experienced with mentoring young lawyers,” Hawkins said.

Registered voters list approved

City councillors also approved the use of a registered voters list for the 2024 general election.

Masters said this would make it easier for residents to exercise their right to vote. “We can update information in real-time and also monitor elections, I think this makes positive news,” Masters said.

This means voters will no longer need to fill out a voter’s registration form at the polling location because they would have been pre-registered.