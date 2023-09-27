Blades Bio September 2023: Vaughn Watterodt

Send this page to someone via email

Blades Bio is back for another season, as we highlight one Saskatoon Blades player a month and find out more about the athlete and person.

Kicking things off for the 2023-24 season is a forward who is no stranger to Blades fans, that being 19-year-old Vaughn Watterodt.

Acquired from the Kamloops Blazers in late 2021, Rosetown’s Watterodt has become a key part of Saskatoon’s offence posting a career-high 18 goals and 34 points in 68 regular season games last season.

In this month’s episode of Blades Bio, Watterodt discusses his affinity for Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman, the best things to do in Rosetown and where the nickname ‘Toe Dragon’ comes from.