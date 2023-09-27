Water advisory issued for Laval’s Ste. Dorothée, residents urged not to use or consume

Laval’s Ste.Dorothée residents are being urged to not use nor consume the tap water due to potential health risks.
The “do not use or consume” warning was issued Tuesday and is different from the typical boil-water advisories. Health officials want people to steer clear from ingesting it at all as harmful chemicals were detected in the water system.
This comes after city officials found contaminants in the water after firefighters extinguished a blaze in the area on Tuesday. Some of the extinguishing agent, a product commonly used in interventions according to the local fire department, had somehow seeped into the local water.
Health officials say contact with the water could also cause skin irritation.
The water advisory is in place indefinitely for some 2,500 residents in the district.
The city says it is currently flushing out the contaminated water and will lift the advisory once it passes. Tests will be conducted regularly.
Residents are being asked to check the city’s website for updates and bottled water is being handed out to residents at the Jolibourg community centre.
Showers are available at the Martin St. Louis and Hartland Monahan arenas.
Dery says the city will look into corrective measures with regards to how this could be avoided in the future.
