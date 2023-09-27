Menu

Sports

Fan-favourite Roberto Luongo to be inducted into Vancouver Canucks’ Ring of Honour

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 2:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Roberto Luongo joins Canucks Ring of Honour for 8-year run in Vancouver'
Roberto Luongo joins Canucks Ring of Honour for 8-year run in Vancouver
Roberto Luongo was a game short of winning a ring with the Canucks, but the team announced he will be in the Ring of Honour for his 8-year run in Vancouver. And as it happens, Luongo is in town for Thursday’s game to get a different honour from the Canucks as they pay tribute to him and the Sedins for being put into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Barry Deley has more. – Dec 1, 2022
The goalie with the most wins of all time in Vancouver Canucks history will soon be the newest member of the Ring of Honour.

Fan-favourite and former team captain Roberto Luongo, better known in the stands as “Luuuuu,” will be inducted into the Vancouver Canucks Ring of Honour this upcoming season.

The ceremony will be on Dec. 14 — a home game against Florida — Luongo’s other former team, aside from his first year with the New York Islanders.

“We are glad to officially have a date set for Roberto’s incredibly well-deserved induction to the Canucks Ring of Honour,” said Jim Rutherford, Vancouver Canucks President, Hockey Operations.

“He is one of the greatest players to ever represent this team and his legacy continues in Vancouver to this day. As proud as we are to recognize Roberto with this achievement, it is as much of an honour for the organization and our fans to be able to celebrate him again in our building

Luongo, inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022, was widely regarded as one of the league’s best during his eight years in Vancouver. He is the team’s leader in all-time wins as a goalie with 252 wins.

In his first season with the club, he set a franchise record for most wins in a season by a goaltender (47), leading Vancouver to their first of six division titles during Luongo’s tenure.

Throughout his Canucks tenure, Luongo was nominated for several NHL awards, including the Vezina Trophy (2007, 2011), Lester B. Pearson Award (2007), Hart Memorial Trophy (2007), and the William Jennings Trophy (2011), which he won alongside creasemate Cory Schneider for the lowest goals-against average in the NHL.

His two best years in his career could arguably be the 2011 and 2012 seasons where he was the team captain and helped lead the team to back-to-back Presidents Trophies and the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

Luongo will be the eighth player in franchise history to be inducted into the Canucks Ring of Honour.

