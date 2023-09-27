The days of sharing your Disney+ password are coming to an end

Sharing is caring … unless it’s your Disney+ password, apparently.

Disney has announced it will begin cracking down on password sharing in Canada starting Nov. 1, 2023, meaning those who do not live in the same household will no longer be able to share an account for the streaming site. (Technically, Disney’s terms have never permitted password sharing, but it has not been enforced in the past.)

In an email to Canadian subscribers this week, the platform outlined plans to coincide the crackdown with the launch of its ad-supported membership this fall, which it outlines in updates to its Subscriber Agreement.

“Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. ‘Household’ means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein. Additional usage rules may apply for certain Service Tiers,” the amended agreement reads.

“We may, in our sole discretion, analyze the use of your account to determine compliance with this Agreement. If we determine that you have violated this Agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the Service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this Agreement (including those set forth in Section 6 of this Agreement).”

Subscribers are now asked to switch to a new plan before the policy changes take place.

Disney+ follows Netflix, which announced earlier this year that it would clamp down on password sharing. The platform also joins Prime Video, Netflix and others in offering tiered subscriptions with ads.

Netflix now allows users who subscribe to its highest tiers to continue sharing their passwords with people outside their household, so long as they pay an additional $7.99/month. Disney+ may have plans to follow suit, as its new agreement outlines that different service tiers will come into effect, although it hasn’t yet outlined the terms for the various tiers.

While the updates will come into effect on Nov. 1 for most of Canada, Quebecers can expect to see the update on their next billing date on or after Nov. 1.