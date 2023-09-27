Firefighter injured after fire at Toronto home under construction

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire says a firefighter has been injured while crews were battling a three-alarm blaze at a home under construction in North York on Tuesday night.

The fire started at around 9 p.m. on Wedgewood Drive, in the Willowdale and Steeles avenues area.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said a firefighter “sustained a significant fall from a great height” and a “mayday” call was made.

Pegg said crews were able to rescue the firefighter quickly and get him to paramedics.

He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics told Global News. In an update on Wednesday, Pegg said the firefighter is now conscious and alert.

The fire at the home is under control.

“This is really difficult on all of us and it is a powerful and stark reminder of the risks and hazards of this type of work,” Pegg said.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is underway to determine circumstances and cause of the fire as well as investigation circumstances surrounding the fall and injury to the firefighter.