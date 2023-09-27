Menu

Fire

Crews battle 4-alarm fire on Queen Street West, 1 firefighter injured

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2023 6:35 am
Crews on scene at a fire on Queen Street West on Sept. 27, 2023. View image in full screen
Crews on scene at a fire on Queen Street West on Sept. 27, 2023. Marianne Dimain / Global News
Crews with Toronto Fire Services are battling a four-alarm fire in the city’s downtown core on Queen Street West.

The official TFS account on X, formerly known as Twitter, says one firefighter has been injured in the operation and one occupant is being assessed by medical services.

Toronto Fire Capt. Bill Papakonstantinou says the fire began at 697 Queen St. W. and spread next door to buildings addressed as 695 and 699 Queen St. W., just west of Bathurst St..

Toronto Fire says multiple aerial units have been deployed to help fight the blaze.

Toronto Fire is encouraging all local residents to avoid the area.

The intersection of Queen and Bathurst is a busy downtown corridor with many restaurants, bars, and small businesses.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

