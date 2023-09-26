SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays reinstate Belt from 10-day injured list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2023 3:32 pm
TORONTO – First baseman and designated hitter Brandon Belt has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays.

He will be active for tonight’s game against the New York Yankees.

Belt was out with lumbar spine muscle spasms.

Right-handed reliever Jay Jackson was also recalled from triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays ahead of the critical game against the visiting Yankees.

Infielder Spencer Horwitz and hard-throwing righty Nate Pearson were sent to the Florida Complex League in corresponding moves.

Toronto holds the American League’s second wild card spot with six games left in the regular season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.

