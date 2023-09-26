Summer crime spree ends with Winnipeg man’s arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man who spent his summer breaking and entering seven automotive businesses, some multiple times, is facing numerous charges for the crime spree.

Winnipeg police say between July and September a man broke into a string of shops and businesses where he damaged property and stole a yet-to-be-determined amount of goods.

The suspect raided a business in the 600 block of Talbot three times, a store in the 1100 block of Chevrier Boulevard twice, and shops in the 2100 block of St. Mary’s Road, 700 block of Pembina Highway, 1100 block of Manahan Avenue and 500 block of Berry Street just once, causing $3,300 of known damage and stole an undetermined amount of property.

Public information officer Const. Jason Michalyshen said the suspect was clearly targeting automotive businesses but investigators have yet to know his motive.

“He was probably causing more damage than he was getting out of it,” he said.

The suspect’s bout came to an end on Sept. 25 when he broke into a business in the 1300 block of Plessis Road and rummaged through some vehicles on site. Officers and the K-9 unit responded to the scene and arrested the man.

Sheldon James St. Paul, 28, is facing 10 counts of break and enter. He remains in custody.

Michalyshen said investigators are still working with businesses to figure out exactly what was stolen from them, as some thefts could go undetected for some time.