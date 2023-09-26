Menu

Share

Canada

Brandon, Man. crane climber in custody, cops say

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 3:11 pm
A Brandon Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
A Brandon Police Service vehicle. Global News / File
Some stumble to a fast-food joint after a night of drinking, but one Brandon, Man., woman stumbled her way almost 15 feet in the air.

A 25-year-old who had too much to drink was forced to stay at Brandon police headquarters Monday night after climbing a crane at a construction site.

Just after 11 p.m. officers were called to a site in the 500 block of Dennis Street in Brandon, where they found a 25-year-old woman who was drunk and climbed the machinery, a news release says.

Police convinced her to climb down safely and she was lodged at police headquarters until sober.

