Brandon, Man. crane climber in custody, cops say

Some stumble to a fast-food joint after a night of drinking, but one Brandon, Man., woman stumbled her way almost 15 feet in the air.

A 25-year-old who had too much to drink was forced to stay at Brandon police headquarters Monday night after climbing a crane at a construction site.

Just after 11 p.m. officers were called to a site in the 500 block of Dennis Street in Brandon, where they found a 25-year-old woman who was drunk and climbed the machinery, a news release says.

Police convinced her to climb down safely and she was lodged at police headquarters until sober.