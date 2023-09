See more sharing options

A man’s death is raising questions with the Saskatoon police and has resulted in an investigation.

According to police, a man was found dead outside in the 300 block of Avenue R South Tuesday morning.

Officers are currently investigating the incident at the scene alongside major crimes and forensics teams.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.