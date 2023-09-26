Singh says there is ‘clear’ evidence on India’s alleged role in Nijjar killing

Send this page to someone via email

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he received an intelligence briefing about allegations that the Indian government could be behind the killing of a Sikh leader in British Columbia, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Singh says after learning more information, he can “confirm” that “clear evidence” of India’s involvement exists.

He received the briefing days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons about “credible” evidence that agents of the Indian government may be involved in the killing, which India has denied amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

“I have received briefings and I would reiterate that there is clear, as the prime minister has shared publicly, there is Canadian intelligence which indicates that a Canadian citizen was killed on Canadian soil and a foreign government was implicated,” Singh said.

“That is very serious.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added: “The briefings were of the nature where I can confirm what the prime minister has shared publicly, that there is clear intelligence that Canada has that that lays out the following case: that a Canadian citizen was killed on Canadian soil and a foreign government was involved … That intelligence is something that I think is very credible,.”

2:15 Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder: Protests held outside Indian consulates across Canada

Singh told reporters today that he was able to request the briefing because of the security clearance he obtained in order to review foreign interference materials prepared by former special rapporteur David Johnston.

He says Trudeau told him and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre about the allegations before sharing them publicly.

He got a briefing from Trudeau’s national security adviser, Jody Thomas, three days later.

With a file from Global News.