Peterborough biking organization to offer free bicycle lights for riders

A Peterborough biking organization is providing cyclists with a free bicycle light to assist with riding this autumn season.

B!KE: The Peterborough Community Bike Shop is hosting “B!KE Bright” events Oct. 4 and Oct. 12. Staff and volunteers will hand out free bicycle lights to riders who don’t have them and also offer cyclists advice on how to stay visible while riding, especially as the days are getting shorter.

Cyclists in Ontario are legally required to have front and rear lights operating from half an hour before sunset to half an hour after sunrise, B!KE notes.

“As we move into fall and winter, it’s even more important to have lights for your bike,” said Ness Pringle, B!KE outreach staff. “We want to make sure that everyone riding has the gear they need to stay safe.”

The team will be at the Peterborough Public Library on Oct. 4 and along the Rotary Trail near the London Street footbridge on Oct. 12. Both events run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pringle says cyclists should carry a working set of lights with them at all times.

“It’s easy to get caught out on your bike past dark, especially right now as it starts to get dark earlier,” Pringle said.

Along with the free lights, B!KE members will offer basic maintenance checks, help with route planning and information about cycling programs and resources in the city.

B!KE is a non-profit, charitable, member-based cycling education and support organization. The annual bike light giveaways are sponsored by the Peterborough Bicycle Advisory Committee as part of the organization’s education efforts around safe riding in the city.