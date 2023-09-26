Menu

Canada

Minimum wage in Sask. set to rise to $14 an hour on Oct. 1

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 3:03 pm
Canadian dollar coins are displayed in Montreal, Friday, January 30, 2015. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan's minimum wage is rising on Oct. 1 as part of a 2022 plan to have wages up to $15 an hour by 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The minimum wage is set to increase to $14 an hour in Saskatchewan on Oct. 1 as part of the province’s two-year plan to raise the rate to $15 by 2024.

Incremental increases were announced back in May 2022. The minimum wage has been $13 an hour since Oct. 1, 2022.

“Saskatchewan has a strong, growing economy and increasing the minimum wage is just one of many mechanisms used to take care of Saskatchewan workers and create more prosperity for everyone,” said Don McMorris, Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister.

Trending Now

“Other supports to assist minimum wage earners include the basic personal tax exemption, child tax credit and the Saskatchewan Low-Income Tax Credit.”

As of Oct. 1, Saskatchewan will still have the lowest minimum wage in the country, but is up from the $11.81 per hour that was in place back in 2022 before the incremental increases were announced.

Back in May, Don Morgan, the former labour relations and workplace safety minister, had said this rise in rates would affect about 45,000 people by the time it was fully implemented.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsmoneyMinimum WageTaxSask Partywage
