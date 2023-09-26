Minimum wage in Sask. set to rise to $14 an hour on Oct. 1

Send this page to someone via email

The minimum wage is set to increase to $14 an hour in Saskatchewan on Oct. 1 as part of the province’s two-year plan to raise the rate to $15 by 2024.

Incremental increases were announced back in May 2022. The minimum wage has been $13 an hour since Oct. 1, 2022.

“Saskatchewan has a strong, growing economy and increasing the minimum wage is just one of many mechanisms used to take care of Saskatchewan workers and create more prosperity for everyone,” said Don McMorris, Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister.

1:51 Prince Albert city workers strike action impacting services

“Other supports to assist minimum wage earners include the basic personal tax exemption, child tax credit and the Saskatchewan Low-Income Tax Credit.”

Story continues below advertisement

As of Oct. 1, Saskatchewan will still have the lowest minimum wage in the country, but is up from the $11.81 per hour that was in place back in 2022 before the incremental increases were announced.

Back in May, Don Morgan, the former labour relations and workplace safety minister, had said this rise in rates would affect about 45,000 people by the time it was fully implemented.