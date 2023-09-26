Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Some people with complex needs to be turned away from Saskatoon wellness centre

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 4:59 pm
Saskatoon Tribal chief Mark Arcand. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Tribal chief Mark Arcand. Global News
The Emergency Wellness Centre says it is cracking down on drug use and those breaking the rules starting next month.

“Effective October 1, 2023, the Emergency Wellness Centre will actually be pushing people with complex needs away that are not following the rules in regards to using drugs on our property.”

Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand made that announcement that on Tuesday, saying that there are too many individuals using drugs and breaking rules at the Emergency Wellness Centre.

“They are not stopping the drug use. We see that everyday when they walk out of the facility, they are putting a needle in their arm or they are using crystal meth and that is the issue. They are not there to get healthy.”

Arcand said that the decision comes in an effort to focus on wellness.

“We have kids there and families there and it is really causing a disruption for the wellness part.”

Earlier in September, Fairhaven residents held a rally against the Wellness Centre, saying it has destroyed their neighbourhood and made it unsafe for families.

“I saw a woman injecting herself on Clancy Drive the other day when I was driving up to Circle Drive,” said resident Darla Brown. “Nobody’s children needs to see that, nobody in this city needs to see that.”

She said the neighbourhood is a mess, not safe, and the city shouldn’t be normalizing the use of drugs in Saskatoon.

More to come…

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon PolicenewsHomeless Shelteremergency wellness centreComplex Needs
