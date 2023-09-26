Menu

Canada

Helicopter crashes with multiple people on board near Prince George, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 12:32 pm
The crash happened near Purden Ski Hill, which is east of Prince George. View image in full screen
The crash happened near Purden Ski Hill, east of Prince George. Google Maps
A helicopter with multiple people on board has crashed east of Prince George, B.C.

RCMP said emergency services are responding to the crash, which happened near Purden Ski Hill at 7:45 a.m.

It is not known how many people were on board or the extent of any injuries at this time.

“We are asking that anyone driving past that area today — remember to give emergency crews plenty of room to work if they are on the highway, by slowing down and moving over and to obey flagger signals,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP, said in a statement.

Helicopter crash in North Okanagan sends four to hospital
Police have confirmed the helicopter was not with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

More to come.

