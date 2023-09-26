Helicopter crashes with multiple people on board near Prince George, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A helicopter with multiple people on board has crashed east of Prince George, B.C.

RCMP said emergency services are responding to the crash, which happened near Purden Ski Hill at 7:45 a.m.

It is not known how many people were on board or the extent of any injuries at this time.

“We are asking that anyone driving past that area today — remember to give emergency crews plenty of room to work if they are on the highway, by slowing down and moving over and to obey flagger signals,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP, said in a statement.

1:03 Helicopter crash in North Okanagan sends four to hospital

Police have confirmed the helicopter was not with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

More to come.