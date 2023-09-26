Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Sept. 26

The Kindred Plates Dinner Series and chef Lynn Crawford with an easy weeknight meal.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Sept. 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Hearth and Primal come together for Kindred Plates Dinner Series
Some of the best chefs in Saskatchewan are coming together for an upcoming event in Saskatoon.
Kindred Plates Dinner Series is a collaboration between Hearth and Primal restaurants and celebrates a love of food while giving a glimpse into life in the kitchen.
Christie Peters, co-owner of Primal, looks at the inspiration behind the event and what the evening will look like for guests.
Chef Lynn Crawford prepares an easy weeknight meal
With kids back in school, parents are looking for ways to prepare healthy and easy weeknight meals.
Celebrity chef Lynn Crawford shares her expertise this morning to help make supper time feel effortless.
Crawford joins Chantal Wagner with an easy-to-prepare weeknight meal — pasta with shrimp in a creamy rose or creamy white wine sauce made from scratch.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 26
Chantal Wagner has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 26.
