Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Sept. 26

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 10:48 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Sept. 26'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Sept. 26
WATCH: More summer-like conditions — Emily-May Simmonds with your Tuesday, Sept. 26, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
The Kindred Plates Dinner Series and chef Lynn Crawford with an easy weeknight meal.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Sept. 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Hearth and Primal come together for Kindred Plates Dinner Series

Some of the best chefs in Saskatchewan are coming together for an upcoming event in Saskatoon.

Kindred Plates Dinner Series is a collaboration between Hearth and Primal restaurants and celebrates a love of food while giving a glimpse into life in the kitchen.

Christie Peters, co-owner of Primal, looks at the inspiration behind the event and what the evening will look like for guests.

Click to play video: 'Hearth and Primal come together for Kindred Plates Dinner Series'
Hearth and Primal come together for Kindred Plates Dinner Series

Chef Lynn Crawford prepares an easy weeknight meal

With kids back in school, parents are looking for ways to prepare healthy and easy weeknight meals.

Celebrity chef Lynn Crawford shares her expertise this morning to help make supper time feel effortless.

Crawford joins Chantal Wagner with an easy-to-prepare weeknight meal — pasta with shrimp in a creamy rose or creamy white wine sauce made from scratch.

Click to play video: 'Chef Lynn Crawford prepares an easy weeknight meal'
Chef Lynn Crawford prepares an easy weeknight meal

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 26

Chantal Wagner has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 26'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 26
