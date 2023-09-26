Waterloo Catholic trustee resigns, board chooses replacement

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Catholic District School Board chose a new trustee Monday night after Trustee Sally Fuentes submitted her regulation earlier this month.

Fuentes, who was one of two trustees representing Waterloo, Woolwich, and Wellesley, sent in her resignation earlier this month, which was effective on Sept. 16.

In her resignation letter, she wrote that she had enjoyed her time on the board but had to resign due to family circumstances.

On Monday night, the board officially accepted the letter while also choosing Conrad Stanley as her replacement.

Stanley finished third in last fall’s election behind Fuentes and Sally Cuff.

This is the second time this year that the board has had to choose a replacement trustee.

Back in June, the board selected Julie Molenaar to replace Wendy Ashby, who stepped down after a number of controversial tweets surfaced.

Story continues below advertisement

The public board also replaced two trustees this year after one died and another resigned to deal with an undisclosed illness.