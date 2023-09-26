Menu

Education

Waterloo Catholic trustee resigns, board chooses replacement

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 10:52 am
On Monday, Waterloo Catholic District School Board chose Conrad Stanley as to replace Trustee Sally Fuentes, who resigned for family reasons. View image in full screen
On Monday, Waterloo Catholic District School Board chose Conrad Stanley as to replace Trustee Sally Fuentes, who resigned for family reasons. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Catholic District School Board chose a new trustee Monday night after Trustee Sally Fuentes submitted her regulation earlier this month.

Fuentes, who was one of two trustees representing Waterloo, Woolwich, and Wellesley, sent in her resignation earlier this month, which was effective on Sept. 16.

In her resignation letter, she wrote that she had enjoyed her time on the board but had to resign due to family circumstances.

On Monday night, the board officially accepted the letter while also choosing Conrad Stanley as her replacement.

Stanley finished third in last fall’s election behind Fuentes and Sally Cuff.

This is the second time this year that the board has had to choose a replacement trustee.

Back in June, the board selected Julie Molenaar to replace Wendy Ashby, who stepped down after a number of controversial tweets surfaced.

The public board also replaced two trustees this year after one died and another resigned to deal with an undisclosed illness.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

