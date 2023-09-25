Bush Creek East wildfire: Evacuation alerts for 124 properties rescinded

Send this page to someone via email

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has rescinded all its remaining evacuation alerts for the Bush Creek East wildfire.

In all, 124 properties within the TNRD area were given the ‘all clear’ status on Monday afternoon.

The affected addresses are in electoral areas L (Grasslands), O (Lower North Thompson) and P (Rivers and the Peaks).

More information about the downgrades is available online.

But while those properties were given the all-clear notice, some evacuation orders are still in effect within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

According to the Shuswap Emergency Program, there are five evacuation orders remaining, affecting 190 properties within the regional district.

The fire is listed as being held and is estimated at 45,613 hectares.

BC Wildfire says 156 wildland firefighters are on scene, along with four helicopters and 20 pieces of heavy equipment.