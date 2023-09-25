Pedestrian, 65, dies after being struck by vehicle on Highway 3

See more sharing options

A Castlegar, B.C., man is dead, say police, after he was struck by a vehicle on Friday night.

Salmo RCMP say the incident happened along Highway 3, near the summit of Kootenay Pass, around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the 65-year-old man encroached onto the highway, resulting in an oncoming vehicle striking him.

“The driver stayed at the incident location and was cooperative with the investigation,” said Salmo RCMP.

“The driver was not impaired or found to be negligent in any other way.”

Police say the victim was rushed by ambulance to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway. If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212.