Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec police say 3 dead after fishing boat sinks off Lower North Shore

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2023 5:01 pm
A Sûreté du Québec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Quebec provincial police say three people are dead after a fishing boat sunk off the province's Lower North Shore. View image in full screen
A Sûreté du Québec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Quebec provincial police say three people are dead after a fishing boat sunk off the province's Lower North Shore. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec provincial police say three people are dead after a fishing boat sunk off the province’s Lower North Shore early Monday morning.

The Canadian Coast Guard says six people were aboard the Silver Condor, out of Blanc Sablon, Que., about 1,300 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The Coast Guard says it received a distress signal from the boat shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Two Coast Guard vessels and an Armed Forces Cormorant helicopter were dispatched to the scene, and all six of the fishers were recovered.

The cause of the sinking remains unknown, and the conditions of the survivors was not immediately disclosed.

Police say the deaths will be investigated by the Quebec coroner as well as the province’s labour board.

Click to play video: 'Arctic char thriving at urban fish farm in Montreal'
Arctic char thriving at urban fish farm in Montreal
Sureté du QuébecSQQuebec provincial policeFisheriesBlanc-Sablonfishing boat sinksLower North ShoreQuebec Fishing boatQuebec fishing vessel
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices