Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Barrie, Kitchener, Brampton

Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who is known to visit Barrie, Bracebridge, Brampton, Kitchener and Sault Ste Marie.
They say the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is currently searching for 58-year-old Andrew Swan.
He is said to be five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighs 204 lbs., with grey hair and blue eyes.
Swan is currently in the midst of serving a four-year, four-month sentence after being convicted of sexual interference.
Police are asking anyone with information about Swan’s whereabouts or who has run into him to call 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
