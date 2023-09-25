Menu

Crime

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Barrie, Kitchener, Brampton

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 4:10 pm
Andrew Swan. View image in full screen
Andrew Swan. OPP
Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who is known to visit Barrie, Bracebridge, Brampton, Kitchener and Sault Ste Marie.

They say the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is currently searching for 58-year-old Andrew Swan.

He is said to be five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighs 204 lbs., with grey hair and blue eyes.

Swan is currently in the midst of serving a four-year, four-month sentence after being convicted of sexual interference.

Police are asking anyone with information about Swan’s whereabouts or who has run into him to call 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

