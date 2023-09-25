Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Barrie, Kitchener, Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who is known to visit Barrie, Bracebridge, Brampton, Kitchener and Sault Ste Marie.

They say the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is currently searching for 58-year-old Andrew Swan.

He is said to be five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighs 204 lbs., with grey hair and blue eyes.

Swan is currently in the midst of serving a four-year, four-month sentence after being convicted of sexual interference.

Police are asking anyone with information about Swan’s whereabouts or who has run into him to call 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WANTED: Andrew SWAN, 58y/o, 5'8”, 204 lbs, grey hair, blue eyes. If you have information, please contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477, the Provincial ROPE Squad Main Office at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673, or 911. ^lh pic.twitter.com/q2ylJiOQ77 — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) September 25, 2023