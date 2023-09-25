Manitoba police watchdog investigates broken rib during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog is probing the circumstances surrounding a recent arrest in Winnipeg that left a man with a broken rib.

The Independent Investigation Unit says on Sept. 23, they were notified on Sept. 22 Winnipeg police went to the 3300 block of Portage Avenue with reports a man was waiving around a weapon.

They arrested the man, and, while processing him the suspect complained he was sore. He was taken to hospital and doctors said he likely had a broken rib.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call investigators at 1-844-667-6060.