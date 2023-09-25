B.C. lost 174 people to toxic drugs in August, 2023 death toll tops 1,600

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia lost 174 people to the toxic drug crisis in August, bringing the total number of deaths in the first eight months of the year to more than 1,600.

Last month’s death toll is the lowest monthly number recorded since June of last year, equating to about 5.6 lives lost per day, the B.C. Coroners Service reported Monday. It’s a decrease of 14 per cent from July, which saw 198 lives lost.

“No town, neighbourhood or family is immune from this crisis,” Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a news release.

“Improvements in the quality and reach of harm reduction and evidence-based treatment services are essential, as is the critical need to ensure that those at risk of dying can access safer, regulated drugs. If we cannot implement these changes, our loved ones will continue to die.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 Illicit drug use rules dominate first day of Union of BC Municipalities convention

Earlier this month, the B.C. government received federal approval to add a restriction to its decriminalization policy, prohibiting personal drug use possession in playgrounds, spray pools, wading pools and spray parks. These spaces join school premises and licensed childcare facilities where the possession of illicit drugs is prohibited.

The province’s decriminalization pilot otherwise allows adults to possess small amounts of certain illegal drugs — opioids, crack, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA — for personal use. It took effect on Jan. 31, and comes to a close on Jan. 31, 2026.

Unregulated drug toxicity has become the leading cause of death in the province for people aged between 10 and 59, accounting for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents, and natural diseases combined.

1:49 Canada’s first supervised injection site celebrates a milestone

While August’s death toll represents a decrease from the previous month, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside said the work is far from over.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are focusing on early intervention and expanding support services everywhere,” she said in a Monday statement.

“Through Foundry, we are delivering specialized care for young people so that they have safe, judgment-free spaces when they need it most. We are also expanding local treatment options by adding new bed-based services, withdrawal management (detox), medication-assisted treatment and more, across the province, supporting more people to receive support without leaving their communities.”

The toxic drug crisis was a major focus at the recent Union of BC Municipalities convention in Vancouver, she added, where local mayors asked the province for more support with decriminalization.

9:27 UBCM tackles hot-button issues

Vancouver, Surrey and Greater Victoria are experiencing the greatest number of toxic drug deaths. Year-to-date, 57 per cent of all deaths have occurred in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions.

Story continues below advertisement

The highest rates of death, however, have been in the Northern Health region at 58 deaths per 100,000 people.

The B.C. Coroners Service says 48 per cent of deaths continue to occur in private residences, 32 per cent in other indoor spaces like social and support housing units, SROs and shelters, and 19 per cent occur outdoors, in vehicles, parks or other places.

To date, one death has occurred at an overdose prevention site.