Teen dirt bike driver transfered to Toronto hospital after Huntsville crash

A teen riding a dirt bike was airlifted to hospital after colliding with a passenger vehicle over the weekend in Huntsville, Ont.

Members of the Huntsville OPP detachment are investigating the crash which happened around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Police and EMS responded to a serious two-vehicle collision on Centre Street in the town of Huntsville.

Provincial police say the driver of the dirt bike, a 15-year-old local youth, was taken to a local hospital and later taken to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

Centre Street, near Caroline Street, was closed for several hours while members trained in collision reconstruction measured and documented the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.