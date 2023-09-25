Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Vancouver police close street in front of Indian Consulate as protest expected

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. Premier calls for federal transparency regarding Indian foreign interference'
B.C. Premier calls for federal transparency regarding Indian foreign interference
British Columbia Premier David Eby said he "strongly" suspects that the federal government is holding back information that could help the province protect its residents who have connections to India from foreign interference.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver police closed Howe Street to all vehicle traffic between West Cordova and West Hastings Street on Monday in anticipation of an upcoming protest.

Protests are planned by members of the Sikh community in communities across Canada, including the Indian Consulate in Vancouver.

This follows the statement last week by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that credible evidence exists to substantiate the involvement of agents of the Government of India in the targeted killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

He was shot dead outside a Sikh temple on June 18 in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb with a high Sikh population.

India swiftly denied any role in the killing and described the allegations as “absurd.” The accusations have sparked tensions between the two countries, with each nation expelling diplomats, and New Delhi suspending visas for Canadians.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada has also updated its travel advisory for its citizens in India as tensions mount between the two countries.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s diplomatic crisis with India'
Canada’s diplomatic crisis with India
Trending Now

In a release last week, the president of the World Sikh Organization, Tejinder Singh Sidhu, said: “Peaceful protests are a key democratic right, however, we encourage Sikhs to remain vigilant and alert in the days ahead.  We are concerned that attempts may be made during the protests to incite violence and vandalism in order to malign the Sikh community.”

More to come

— with files from Reuters and Saba Aziz

More on World
ProtestHardeep Singh NijjarVancouver protestHardeep Singh Nijjar deathHardeep Singh Nijjar protestIndian interference protestInterference protest IndiaInterference protest Vancouver
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices