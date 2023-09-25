Menu

Headline link
September 30 – Hope Mission

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted September 25, 2023 12:28 pm
As the Thanksgiving season approaches and temperatures drop, your homeless neighbors urgently need your support.

Saturday, September 30th – Chris Scheetz will be joined by guests from the Hope Mission for a special Talk To The Experts, discussing how Hope Mission provides meals and care for over thousands of people across our province each day.  For $54.00 , you can provide a hot meal and live-changing care for 20 hungry, hurting neighbors.

Trending Now

Visit HopeMission.com,  then tune in Saturday, September 30th to Talk To The Experts.

Thanksgiving630 CHED Talk to the ExpertsHope Mission630 ched hope missionhomeless neighbours
