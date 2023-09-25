Winnipeg police make arrests following reports of damage and theft at a building

Send this page to someone via email

Two teens were arrested after Winnipeg police were made aware of a building being damaged in the city.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to the 200 block of Henderson Highway on Sept. 24 at approximately 4 a.m. They say a group of teens were observed damaging a vehicle parked outside a 24-hour food establishment. They reportedly jumped on the vehicle’s hood and smashed its windows.

Police said the suspects then entered the store, stole some drinks and left. They returned, throwing rocks that damaged the store’s front windows and the glass barrier in the store.

Two male suspects, a 13-year-old and 16-year-old, were arrested and face mischief and theft charges. The other suspects fled.