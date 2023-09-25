Menu

Canada

‘Show us the money!’: N.L. premier says open to hydro deal if Quebec pays up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2023 12:10 pm
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu looks at documents as Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, left, looks on, at the beginning of a meeting of New England Governors and Atlantic Premiers Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier says if Quebec wants a new hydro deal then the province needs to “show us the money!”

Andrew Furey made the comments today at the conference of New England governors and Eastern Canadian premiers, in Quebec City.

Furey says Quebec needs to pay up if it wants to continue buying hydroelectric power from Labrador’s Churchill Falls Generating Station when the existing agreement ends in 2041.

The agreement from 1969 has earned Quebec more than $28 billion but only $2 billion for Newfoundland and Labrador.

Quebec Premier François Legault has said that he understands the anger among Newfoundland and Labrador residents, and has floated the idea of offering financial compensation to the province before 2041.

Furey says the deal has been “punishing” for his province and that an apology he received from Legault has helped set the stage for the new negotiations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2023.

Francois LegaultNewfoundland and LabradorElectricityAndrew Fureyhydro powerQuebec PowerHydroelectric PowerChurchill Falls Generating Station
© 2023 The Canadian Press

