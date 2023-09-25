Man dies in single-vehicle rollover near Smoky Lake, Alta.

One man died after a collision in northern Alberta on Saturday, according to Smoky Lake RCMP.
Around 8 a.m., police were called to Secondary Highway 831 north of Township Road 602 for a single-vehicle rollover.
Police said the 34-year-old driver, the sole occupant, was injured and trapped in the vehicle.
Local firefighters extracted him but he died from his injuries shortly after, police said.
The man was a resident of Goodfish Lake. Police say the collision is still under investigation.
Smoky Lake is about 80 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
