Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man dies in single-vehicle rollover near Smoky Lake, Alta.

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 25, 2023 12:08 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One man died after a collision in northern Alberta on Saturday, according to Smoky Lake RCMP.

Around 8 a.m., police were called to Secondary Highway 831 north of Township Road 602 for a single-vehicle rollover.

Police said the 34-year-old driver, the sole occupant, was injured and trapped in the vehicle.

Local firefighters extracted him but he died from his injuries shortly after, police said.

Trending Now

The man was a resident of Goodfish Lake. Police say the collision is still under investigation.

Smoky Lake is about 80 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

More on Canada
RCMPAlberta RCMPSingle Vehicle CrashNorthern AlbertaSmoky LakeSmoky Lake RCMPNorthern Alberta collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices