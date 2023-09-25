Man dies in single-vehicle rollover near Smoky Lake, Alta.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One man died after a collision in northern Alberta on Saturday, according to Smoky Lake RCMP.

Around 8 a.m., police were called to Secondary Highway 831 north of Township Road 602 for a single-vehicle rollover.

Police said the 34-year-old driver, the sole occupant, was injured and trapped in the vehicle.

Local firefighters extracted him but he died from his injuries shortly after, police said.

The man was a resident of Goodfish Lake. Police say the collision is still under investigation.

Smoky Lake is about 80 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.